Michel Weppler

Michel Todd Weppler, 77, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at her beloved home on Elmore Mountain Road in Elmore.
Michel was born in Detroit, Mich., on Jan. 28, 1945, and spent most of her childhood in Newtown, Conn. She attended St. Margaret’s School and Boston University.
In 1970, she moved to Wolcott with her then husband and two sons. In the mid 1970s, she moved to Morrisville and worked in Stowe where she formed many lifelong friendships and met Stuart Weppler, whom she married in 1975.
She and Stuart settled in their beautiful farmhouse on the Elmore Mountain Road. Over their 47 years together the farmhouse would be the setting for many weddings, family reunions, playdates (both adult and children) and long enjoyable evenings filled with great company and delicious meals. Fine wine often led to spirited conversations.
Michel worked as a bookkeeper for Pall Spera Realtors and served as Elmore’s tax collector and town constable for nearly 30 years.
An avid volunteer in the community, she served many years as a board member and chair for Lamoille County United Way. She supported Copley Hospital by joining its foundation board. Michel perennially rounded up donations for the Lamoille Area Cancer Network. When she called on you to support the causes she loved, saying “No” was never an option.
Michel loved her boys, her dogs and her gardens — though not necessarily in that order! She enthusiastically supported her sons’ academic, athletic and other varied achievements. She and the friends she recruited were instrumental in helping to launch and sustain her son Shap’s political career.
She was a second mother to many of her boys’ close friends. Many long happy hours spent tending her gardens yielded spectacular results. She faithfully kept in touch with her friends and those of her boys.
She engaged tirelessly in our community; those in need could always count on her. The arrival of her grandchildren Eli, Gunnar, Larson, Mia, Saoirse and Seraphina brought her pride, joy and frequent comic relief.
Well-traveled in early life, she later preferred to revisit the places she loved and deepen her relationships with the beauty and people she found there. Sneem in County Kerry, Ireland, and Block Island in Rhode Island became spiritual second homes to her.
Michel is survived by her husband Stuart Weppler; son, Shap Smith Jr. and his wife, Melissa Volansky; son, Chapman Smith; son, Spenser Weppler and his wife, Vy; grandchildren, Eli, Gunnar, Larson, Mia, Saoirse and Seraphina; her first husband, Shap Smith Sr. and his wife, Peggy; and too many other friends and family to list.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lamoille Area Cancer Network. A celebration of life will occur in August with details to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.