Michael Zebrowski

Michael Anthony Zebrowski, 72, of Johnson, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Copley Hospital.
Michael moved from Pennsylvania to Vermont in the early 1970s to ski Jay Peak. He made Vermont his home and spent winters as a ski instructor in the beautiful mountains of Jay, Stowe, Burke, and Jeffersonville and Smugglers’ Notch. During summers, Mike used his artistic flare in painting friends’ houses. An avid photographer, thinker and observer, Mike worked on a master’s degree in philosophy and psychology at Johnson State College.
Mike loved music beyond measure, especially Dylan and The Grateful Dead, and was happiest in the company of big dogs and small cats. He was known for extreme patience and understanding of the people with whom he shared a residence. Mike had a big smile and a huge heart and was always willing to help others.
He cherished his family of origin, his Smuggs’ family and his Johnson community family. He died in the company of loved ones. A memorial observance will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the desGroseilliers Funeral Home. Share online condolences and memories at dgfunerals.com.
