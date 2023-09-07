Michael Stafford

Michael S. Stafford, 78, of Morrisville died on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
Born July 30, 1945, Mike strived for and successfully completed the goals he set for himself. He attended The University of Notre Dame after graduation from high school. He was asked to discontinue his studies for academic reasons.
Rather than being drafted, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was posted to Germany. He was honorable discharged after two years, nine months, 14 days and seven hours. Continuing his education, he moved to Erie, Pa., to attend Gannon University where he completed a degree in industrial management.
During those years he befriended the Livingston family, becoming the third “son” of Fred and Dorothy, and honorary brother to Eric, Heidi and Keith.
He also acquired a red Volvo P1800, which remained with him until he passed it along to his nephew Patrick Williams three years ago.
Upon graduation from Gannon, he returned to Notre Dame finishing a degree in civil engineering. With both those degrees he began a long career with Stone and Webster Engineering. As construction manager he managed many industrial projects throughout the United States.
Ghana also benefited from his expertise in construction management, overseeing the building of oil-fired electrical generation plants, one in Sekondi-Takoradi and the other in Tema. On those projects he mentored and became close friends with Eric Otoo and Oko Buckle. They became his “Ghanaian sons.”
He also helped a young woman, Rams, accomplish her ambitions.
Retiring from Stone and Webster he founded Staff Sterling Management, a construction management consulting firm in Vermont. He consulted on many municipal and private projects in the state and on other projects, including chemical demilitarization for the U.S. Army.
Mike is survived by the love of his life and his wife of 55 years, Donna Stafford of Morrisville; his sister, Patricia Stafford-Sturk of Clinton, Mich.; as well as Kathleen Williams, Terrance Williams, Debbie Williams, Patrick Williams, Karl (Niki) Sturk and Brianna Stafford.
He was predeceased by his parents, John C. Stafford and Marcella Stafford; and his brother, John E. Stafford.
May he hike and ski many more trails with his friends and dogs.
A celebration of life will be announced later.
Donations in Mike’s memory are lovingly accepted and appreciated to both the Rails-To-Trails Conservancy and Alzheimer’s Research. Online condolences at minorfh.com.
