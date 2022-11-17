Michael S. Sylvester Sr., 55, of Hyde Park, died unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
Born Dec. 28, 1966, in Newport, he was the son of Linda L. (Miller) Sylvester and Martin L. Sylvester. Mik, aka Sparky, enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, kayaking with his friends, family and playing with children of all ages.
He was the proud grandfather to Keegan, Logan, Gracie, Brooklynne, Allyana, Owen and Gracyn.
He was always willing to help anyone in need to the best of his ability and loved listening and singing to music. He would be the center of entertainment with his laugh, jokes and playfulness. He will be remembered for his famous two thumbs up and saying, “How do you like me now” or “give me all your love.” He will be missed by all who knew his bright blue eyes and smile.
He is survived by his son, Michael Sylvester Jr., and family; daughters, Rachael Sylvester and family, and Emily Sylvester and family; sisters, Lisa Sylvester and partner, Loren and family, and Susan and Tod Morin and family; and father, Martin Sylvester and wife, Elsie and family; many extended family members and close friends, and Bryan Reynolds, who was like a son, and family.
Although never married, he never stopped loving the mother of his children, Tammy Mitchell-Farmer — “Ol’ Lady.”
He was predeceased by his mother, Linda (Miller) Sylvester; grandparents, Norman and Ruth Miller and Howard and Shirley Sylvester; uncles, Preston (Buster) Miller, Ronald Miller and Randy Miller; and cousins Ann Manosh and Jennifer Ahlquist.
A graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 1 p.m. A Celebration for life will follow at North Hyde Park Fire Station.
Services are being handled by Lamoille Funeral Home (vtfuneralhomes.com).
