Michael Norman West

Michael N. West, 53, of Morrisville, died unexpectedly from a long battle with health issues, with his family by his side. Two weeks ago, Michael finally came home to his family after being at the Granville Center in Granville, N.Y., for more than two years, where he gave it all he had to regain his strength and ability to walk due to medical problems.
Those who knew Michael would describe him as a big teddy bear with a heart of gold. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and uncle and friend that everyone turned to for advice.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking and making his special barbecue sauce, listening to music, telling jokes and spending time with family.
He was a hard worker and always provided for his family and was employed at many local places. In 2006, he had to take early retirement due to an injury.
On Dec. 20, 1997, he married Brenda L. Howard. They were able to celebrate their 25th anniversary together.
Michael and Brenda had two children together, Nicholas Norman West, and infant son, Nathan William Michael West, who predeceased him in 2009. He also leaves his daughter, Jessica A. Peno.
He loved his children, and they have many memories together.
Michael leaves behind three brothers, Randy West (Lisa) of Hardwick, Doug West (Angel) of Morrisville, and Mark West (Robin) of Morrisville; many nieces and nephews and their children; several aunts, uncles and cousins; father-in-law, George Howard and companion, Bonnie Hanson of East Hardwick; and sister-in-law, Kimberly Thompson and her husband, Rick of Hardwick.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Roberta West; and his mother-in-law, Pauline Smith.
A celebration of Michael’s life will be held later and will be announced.
Arrangements are with des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick. Online condolences and memories may be shared with Michael’s family at dgfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.