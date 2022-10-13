Michael Mansfield-Marcoux

Michael Joseph Mansfield-Marcoux, 67, of Essex, died on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, due to cancer. He will be sadly missed.
After graduating from Lamoille Union High School, Michael enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 35 years, including 10 years of active duty and 25 years in the Navy Reserve. He retired with the rank of lieutenant commander.
He also held bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Vermont. Before retiring in 2019, Michael worked for 12 years at the events center at Champlain College, leading teams of work-study students to set up and break down spaces for events. Michael was a lifelong lover of music and had a talent for guitar and vocals.
He was predeceased by his mother, Alice Rita (Valcour) Marcoux; father, Raymond Joseph Marcoux; and sister Andrea Marcoux.
He leaves behind his daughters, Danielle Mansfield-Marcoux and Jacquelyn Mansfield-Marcoux; and siblings, Gabrielle Marcoux, Marie Marcoux and Paul Marcoux.
Michael will always hold a place in the hearts of those who loved him. A celebration of his life will take place in the Morgan Room at Champlain College’s Aiken Hall in Burlington on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Michael’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
