Michael Lewandowski, 69, of Johnson, died Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
He was born on March 31, 1953, in San Mateo, Calif., the second of four children to the late Jerome Roman Lewandowski and Jacqueline Odett (Petree) Lewandowski.
At age 3, his family moved to Vacaville, Calif., where Michael enjoyed roaming the hills, canyons and creeks, fishing, looking for lizards and rattlesnakes to catch, and maybe the occasional jackrabbit to hunt.
After his freshman year of high school, the family moved to Waynesville, Mo., where his father worked as the director of communications at the nearby Fort Leonard Wood military base. It was here that he discovered a love for cave exploration, during which he would go on to discover many things, including ancient indigenous artifacts.
In high school he was a member of the varsity track, cross country and wrestling teams. He was an avid weightlifter, with personal records of 375 pounds in the deadlift and 250 pounds in the bench press. He also was an electronics major.
While in high school, he began to study the Bible and became a Jehovah’s Witnesses. Following graduation, instead of going to college he moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., where he was a volunteer at the world headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses for several years.
After leaving his assignment in New York, he moved to Hyde Park. It was here that he met and later married Wanita Larabee. He would spend the next 34 years working for Pratt-Reed Co., later called Vermont Precision Woodworks, and would end up finishing the last 11 years of his career at Butternut Mountain Farm, only choosing retirement due to his failing health.
He enjoyed living an active life doing things such as walking the entire Stowe Recreation Path, swimming and even a bit of cliff jumping. He enjoyed food and cooking, once even eating a dozen cinnamon rolls in one sitting as a challenge, and on another occasion eating an entire large pizza.
As an adult and parent, he enjoyed taking his family camping and on the road trips across the country to share with them the places he grew up exploring. In his last few years, he bravely battled both cancer and pulmonary fibrosis. While he beat cancer, he would succumb to his battle with fibrosis.
He leaves behind his five children, Rachel Lewandowski, Michael Lewandowski, Tanya Waterman, Matthew Lewandowski and Kristy Lewandowski; three granddaughters, Faith, Delaney and Avery Walsh, and two grandsons, Landon and Corbin Waterman; as well as many close family members and friends. He will be greatly missed by his beloved cat, “Tommy Boy.”
He was predeceased by his parents; an older sister, Louise; and a younger brother, Joel.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3654 LaPorte Rd, Morrisville, Vermont 05661, and will be streamed via Zoom, meeting ID: 87327529313, no password required.
Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
