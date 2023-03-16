Michael Joseph Smith, 80, of Craftsbury died at his home on Saturday, March 11, 2023, following a lingering illness.
He was born Jan. 22, 1943, in Craftsbury, the son of the late Harold “Spike” and Irene (Young) Smith.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 5:47 pm
Michael Joseph Smith, 80, of Craftsbury died at his home on Saturday, March 11, 2023, following a lingering illness.
He was born Jan. 22, 1943, in Craftsbury, the son of the late Harold “Spike” and Irene (Young) Smith.
A complete obituary will follow in a later edition.
Pending arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
