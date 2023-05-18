Michael G. Bourgeois

Michael G. Bourgeois

Michael Glen Bourgeois, 34, of Hyde Park, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 8, 2023.

He is survived by his parents, Chad and Lisa Guyette; his brothers, Jordan Bourgeois and his wife, Abigail, Tyler Giffin, and Dan Nolan; and his sister, Lissa Chambers and her husband, Devlin.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.