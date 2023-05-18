Michael G. Bourgeois

Michael Glen Bourgeois, 34, of Hyde Park, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 8, 2023.
He is survived by his parents, Chad and Lisa Guyette; his brothers, Jordan Bourgeois and his wife, Abigail, Tyler Giffin, and Dan Nolan; and his sister, Lissa Chambers and her husband, Devlin.
He was a beloved uncle to his nephews, Tanner Bourgeois, Tabor Bourgeois, Theodore Bourgeois and Connor Nolan, and nieces Ariya Guyette, Barley Earle and Ryley Earle. He is also survived by his grandfather, Cliff Deuso, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He also leaves behind his baby, his cat Karai.
Michael was a graduate of Lamoille Union High School and spent his childhood growing up in Johnson. He worked at MSI since 2016 where he made many friends. He was happiest when he had a game controller in his hand, and particularly playing Rock Band and Just Dance with his family and friends.
He also enjoyed barbecues, camping and spending time with his family. His infectious smile and love of all things nerdy, from Pokémon to Ninja Turtles, will be missed by everyone.
A remembrance for Michael will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 5 p.m. at the Morrisville VFW for friends to gather and share memories. There will be a private service for family.
In lieu of flowers, cards and donations can be sent to Chad and Lisa Guyette, 1244 Loop Road, North Troy, VT 05859. Any donations will be put into a fund for his nieces and nephews.
