Michael Finn Cameron, 19, of Morrisville, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. He was born June 23, 2002, in Morrisville, the son of Scott and Deanna Cameron.
He graduated from Lamoille Union High School where he also attended Green Mountain Tech & Career Center, furthering his education in automotive in 2020.
Michael was well known for his big heart, loyalty and devotion to his family and friends. He enjoyed visiting those he loved and cared for, and with his sense of humor you were always guaranteed a belly laugh. His ability to be goofy and quick witted and catching one off guard were traits of his that his family will miss dearly.
Michael had fond memories of fishing with his dad. He also liked to go fishing and hunting with his friend, Brian Audet. With Michael’s love of the water, he enjoyed snorkeling and swimming like a fish. Michael’s love for music was heavily influenced by his father.
Michael is survived by his loving mother of Hyde Park; his sister, Hannah Cameron; two nieces, Evelyn and Madalynn Pearce; two nephews, Joshua and Jaxxon Pearce of Morrisville; his maternal grandfather, Robert Finn and special friend, Ida Manning of Hyde Park; his paternal grandmother, Beryl Alexander of Warrensburg, Mo.; several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family; and his best friend, Devon Evarts of North Carolina.
Michael and Devon enjoyed playing video games and going for walks while enjoying in depth conversations about life. The number one thing that defined their friendship was their ability to open up to one another about dreams and aspirations.
Michael was predeceased by his father in 2013 and his maternal grandmother, Ellen Finn, in 2011.
A celebration of Michael’s life will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, from 1-6 p.m. at the VFW in Morrisville. A graveside service will be planned in spring of 2022 for immediate family.
