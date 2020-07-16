Michael Elroy Collier, 73, of Morrisville died at Copley Hospital at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020.
He was born in Juneau, Alaska, Dec. 29, 1946, son of William Henry and Blanche Mildred Collier. He was proud to be called a “Sourdough,” meaning he had survived a winter in Alaska. He was born there before it was a state.
Michael drove a school bus at various schools across the U.S. He drove for Trailways Bus Lines, Stowe Trolley Service and had many great stories to tell about various tours, passengers and adventures.
After moving to Vermont, he began attending the church on Bridge Street in Morrisville that would become the Cornerstone Foursquare Church. He became the pastor for almost a decade.
When the Route 100 bypass came through and the church closed, Michael and his wife, Michele, began attending New Beginning Miracle Fellowship, where they were ordained as reverends.
Michael was the praise and worship leader at New Beginning Miracle Fellowship in Morrisville, where he played guitar and sang. His wife shared his love of music and they often sang duets at weddings, funerals and just for fun.
Michael loved telling jokes, amazing stories, singing old obscure songs and ministering to people. He genuinely loved people and always wanted God’s very best for each and everyone.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Michele Maurine Collier; his daughter, Jennine Christine and her husband, Michel Hazen Lawson; a sister, Patricia Rae Denhartog and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Daniel Raymond Collier and his son and grandchildren.
His parents died earlier, as did a sister, Sharon Rose Cooper.
No visiting hours are planned. There will be a celebration of his life at his home church, New Beginning Miracle Fellowship, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Mike wanted all donations to be sent to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.