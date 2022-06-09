Michael Ducharme

Michael Andrew Ducharme, “Stonetree, Keeper of the Sacred Stones,” 77, died on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Newark.
Michael was born in Hardwick to Albert and Claire (LeBlanc) Ducharme on Sept. 28, 1944, the third oldest of 16 children.
Michael was known for his expertise on a wide range of topics and for his talents in many areas, and he will be remembered as a teacher. His love of rocks turned into a talent for building beautiful and creative stone walls, walkways and labyrinths.
Michael was a logger, landscaper, and his skill set also included electrical, plumbing, carpentry, mechanics — just about anything that was needed.
He was an honorary member of the Dowsers Society of Danville and he enjoyed participating in the annual Dowsers Society gathering. Michael’s early career paths included working for Vermont Castings and General Electric.
Michael was a member of the Clan of the Hawk tribe and lived for many years on the reservation in Evansville, Vt.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Claire Ducharme, his brother Albert Ducharme, and partner Marion Peduzzi.
He is survived by his five children, Peter and Tessa Ducharme of Walden, Thomas and Kathy Ducharme of Monroe, N.H., Patrick and Cheryl Ducharme of Hardwick, Melissa and Alfred Anair of Walden, and Michelle and Dennis Rich of Hardwick; as well as former spouse, Madeline Molleur of Greensboro Bend.
Michael also leaves 11 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, 14 brothers and sisters, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews, cousins, and so many friends.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, 97 Church Street, Hardwick.
The family will host a celebration of life on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the Cabot Recreation Field at noon. If it is rainy, the location will be changed to the Cabot Memorial Building (town hall). Share online condolences and memories with the family at dgfunerals.com.
