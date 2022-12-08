Michael D. Jordick

Michael “Mike” Davis Jordick, of Morristown, died on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, with family by his side. Earlier this year, a surprise party was given in celebration of his 90th birthday.
Michael was born in Bellaire, Ohio, on June 19, 1932, to Michael and Lura (Davis) Jordick. His birthday was always a subject of debate, as the legal record reflected June 20, but his mom knew and said otherwise.
Michael graduated from Bellaire High School in 1950. Upon graduation, he followed in his father’s footsteps, working in the steel mills of Ohio. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 and served in the Korean War, where he attained the rank of corporal. Michael was discharged from the Army in 1954. Later in life, he reconnected with several of his army “brothers” with whom he remained close until his death.
Following his discharge from the military, he returned to the steel mills of Ohio until 1959, when he packed up and headed to California. Three of his sisters had already relocated there and it was there that he met Claire Towne, who worked with his sisters at the telephone company. Michael and Claire were married at the Congregational Church in Morristown in 1961.
Michael and Claire first resided in Inglewood, Calif., and then moved to Downey, Calif., where they raised their three children.
He was employed by Northrop Aircraft Corporation in Hawthorne, Calif. He took great pride in working for Northrop.
In 1978, Michael and Claire sold their home in Downey and relocated to Vermont, Claire’s home state.
Michael completed his working years at IBM. Upon retirement in 1991, he spent his time reading anything related to history, watching football, always rooting for his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and helping care for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Michael, affectionately referred to as “Pap Pap” or “Pap” for short, as was his father, is survived by his daughters, Michele Royce of Eden and Celeste Houle and her husband, Jeff, of Hyde Park; his son, Michel T. Jordick and wife, Kelley, of Williston; four grandchildren, Anthony Jordick, Aleksey Jordick, Darienn (Houle) Tilton and her husband, Dustin, and Jacob Houle; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Callie and Charlotte Tilton, who held a special place in his heart; his former wife, Claire Towne Jordick, with whom he remained close; a sister, Christine Downey of Louisiana; nieces, Janis Hoskins of Ohio and Pam Wood of Louisiana; as well as two nephews.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Lura Jordick; five of his sisters, Sylvia Carpenter, Helen Wood, Gladys Jordick, Firl Holden and Martha “Marty” Jordick; as well as a son-in-law, Rick Royce.
To honor Michael’s wishes, there will be no services or visitation at this time.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Northern Vermont Funeral Service of Hardwick. Interment will be in the spring at the Wheeler Cemetery in Morristown. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
