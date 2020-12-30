Melvin R. Harvey, 76, of Hyde Park, died Dec. 22, 2020, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born Jan. 17, 1944, in Hardwick, the son of Ross Harvey and Doris Olney Harvey. Melvin married Susan Martin on Oct. 10, 1970, in Wolcott.
Melvin graduated from Lamoille Central Academy in 1963 where he was a starter on the 1963 state championship basketball team. He later graduated from Vermont Technical College in 1965. His jobs included Bullard’s Sawmill, veterinary assistant for Dr. David Walker and Dr. Bob Johnson, asbestos mines in Lowell, H.A. Manosh, and K.A. Harvey’s, from which he retired.
Melvin always enjoyed working with his horses, pulling, logging and riding. He got a lot of enjoyment out of wheeling and dealing with his fellow hobby farmers. He also enjoyed going to many horse auctions throughout the years.
Melvin is survived by his three children, Kimberly Harvey (Michael Westcom), William Harvey (Ashley Percy) and Todd (Karen) Harvey, all of Hyde Park; grandchildren, Cheyenne and Tanner Westcom, Arison and Leana Harvey, Brooke and Cooper Harvey; and a great granddaughter, Kensley. He is also survived by his siblings, David Harvey (Bev) and his children, Karen and Scott, Kenneth Harvey (Debbie), and Marvin Harvey; two aunts, Cecile Olney (Everett) and Adrienne Olney; along with several cousins.
In addition to his parents, Melvin was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Susan, on May 29, 2016.
Services will be held at a later date and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661, or Lamoille Area Cancer Network (LACN), 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
