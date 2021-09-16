Melinda S. Peno, 37, of Barton, lost her courageous battle from cancer. She died peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
She leaves behind three beautiful children, Mariah, Logan and Serenity; her parents and stepparents, Kelly and Jim Engel of Hyde Park, and Homer and Linda Peno of Morrisville; grandmother, Patricia Rowell of Morrisville; brother, Anthony Peno; step-brothers, Chris, Melvin and Timothy; sister, Kristin Engel; step-sister, Mandy Rae; numerous aunts and uncles, cousins; close friends, Charles and Liz Richard, Sue Smith, Julie McKay, Edith Draper, Dena Savage, Ben and Faith Savage; and the New Hope Church family of Irasburg.
She enjoyed kayaking, swimming, music and art and was always looking for an adventure.
Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at noon at the New Hope Bible Church, 1145 Vermont Route 14, Irasburg.
A special thanks to Lamoille Area Cancer Network and the Halo foundation.
