Medford (Med) Leon Barup, 63, of Waterville, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at home following a very short illness.
He was born on June 5, 1959, in Montour Falls, N.Y., the first-born son of Medford Leon Barup Sr. and Linda Thomas Barup Cutting, both of whom predeceased him. He was also predeceased by an infant son, Jacob Leon Barup, and a dear brother, Alan Wayne Barup.
Med was employed at GW Tatro Construction. He took great pride in his job, his work truck and the special friendships he had with many coworkers. He developed his love for motors and wrenches in high school.
He showed great talent as a woodworker and carpenter in his earlier career as a builder.
Music was a large part of Med’s life, from listening to hours of 8-track tapes as a youngster and playing guitar to listening to the best of SiriusXM in his work truck. He loved song lyrics, which were very meaningful to him. He had many favorites.
Medford had a smile that would light up a room and you knew it was genuine when he did. He was a man of few words, but his kind heart and intelligence were there for the open-minded to enjoy.
He was a private man who reflected on his life through this brief illness with dignity and a sense of honor. He felt blessed to be able to continue in his own order and affairs. He was very clear and accepting about the road before him.
At Medford’s requests there will be no services at this time. He will be laid to rest at the Belvidere Cemetery.
Please consider contributing in Med’s memory to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661. This special organization makes it possible to have end of life care at home and assists families with prompt answers, resources, knowledge and compassion. We are fortunate to have these wonderful people and organizations in our area.
