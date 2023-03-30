McDonald Miller Sr.

McDonald Miller Sr.

McDonald “Mac” Miller Sr., 95, of Morrisville, died on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, surrounded by family.

Mac was born to Victor G. and Louise (McDonald) Miller on Aug. 2, 1927, in Hartford, Conn. He spent his early years in Montclair, N.J., always yearning to be a chicken farmer. He joined the U.S. Navy at 17, seeing combat as an electrician on board a destroyer (USS Taussig DD-746) in the Pacific.

