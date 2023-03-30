McDonald Miller Sr.

McDonald “Mac” Miller Sr., 95, of Morrisville, died on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, surrounded by family.
Mac was born to Victor G. and Louise (McDonald) Miller on Aug. 2, 1927, in Hartford, Conn. He spent his early years in Montclair, N.J., always yearning to be a chicken farmer. He joined the U.S. Navy at 17, seeing combat as an electrician on board a destroyer (USS Taussig DD-746) in the Pacific.
He married Marjorie Ellen Stephens on April 12, 1952. They raised four children in Morrisville on a very successful chicken farm.
Mac was a valued member of the Morrisville community, serving on various committees, most notably on the local school board. He was very interested in education and served as a representative in the Vermont Legislature.
Mac was an avid reader, keeping the Morristown library busy finding new books for him to read.
He leaves behind two of his children, Patrice (Miller) Ladd (Loren) and J. Frank Miller. He was blessed to have his daughters-in-law, Linda Miller and Kathy Miller, as well as his granddaughter Shannon Miller, taking care of him at the end of his life. If not for them, he would not have been able to stay in his home, something that was very important to him. Many people checked in and were there to support Linda at this time.
Mac spoke with quiet passion about missing his wife, Marjorie, two sons, McDonald Jr. and Warren, who all predeceased him. Marjorie, born between Patrice and Mac Jr., rests with Mom in the family plot in Morrisville where Pop will join them soon.
He also leaves four grandchildren, Shannon, Erik, Kyle and Kelly (Gary); and four great grandchildren, T.J. (Terrance Jobe), Landon, Brooklynn and Logan.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the United Community Church of Morrisville, with Rev. Rebecca Girrell officiating. Burial will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661, or to the Morristown Centennial Library, P.O. Box 748, Morrisville VT 05661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.