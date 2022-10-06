McDonald Miller Jr., 66, of Morristown, died unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
Mac, as he was commonly known, was born June 15, 1956, in Morristown. He attended Peoples Academy.
Mac grew up on a poultry farm with his two brothers and a sister, along with his mother and father.
Alongside of his parents and siblings, he tended to the chickens and gathered the eggs. Once he was old enough, he took the farm over and continued working and maintaining it over the years.
Mac married the love of his life, Linda Slayton, in 1976, and two children came along shortly after.
Following many years of farming, Mac decided to venture into drilling and blasting, and his son joined him for many years.
Mac loved traveling. He and his wife have seen many places throughout their 46 years of marriage.
Mac also loved his family, his extended family and the many friends he accumulated over the years.
Survivors include his father, McDonald Miller Sr.; his sister, Patricia Ladd; his brother, Frank Miller and his wife, Linda Miller; two children, Shannon Miller and Erik Miller; three grandchildren, Terrance Miller, Landon Miller and Brooklynn Miller; as well as his surrogate children, Brent and Christopher Slayton and Preston and Tell Gregory, whom he and Linda welcomed into their home and called their own.
Mac was predeceased by his mother, Marjorie Miller; and a brother, Warren Miller.
Funeral services will be held at the United Community Church in Morrisville at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of donations to The Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb, of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
