Mayleen Ella Cameron, 77, of Hyde Park, died Dec. 22, 2021, at Northwestern Medical Center in St Albans. Mayleen was born in Norwalk, Conn., on May 20, 1944, to Warren and Lizzie (Chamberlin) Cameron, and grew up on her grandparent’s farm in Jeffersonville.
She attended Hartford High School in White River Junction. Mayleen’s varied work history includes interim postmaster in Sharon, teacher’s aide at Sharon Elementary and Hartford Middle School in the department of special education, and she later received her certified nursing license and worked at various nursing homes in both Vermont and Massachusetts.
She retired from the Holyoke Soldiers Home in 2015. She loved her work as a nursing assistant where she always showed the deepest compassion and caring for her residents and patients.
In the spring and summer, you would find Mayleen working in her flower gardens from dawn until dusk. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and was an avid reader.
Mayleen loved her grandchildren and was affectionately referred to as “gram cracker,” not only to her grandchildren but all the kids in her neighborhood in downtown Chester, Mass. Mayleen always had a beautiful smile and was a friend to all she met. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Theron of Washington State; her sister, Carol Thibodeau of Vershire; her brother, Merwin Cameron of Enfield, N.H.; her sister, Patricia Churchill of White River Junction; her ex-husband, Peter C. Ventura of Sharon; her grandson, Jacob H. Stiles of Chester, Mass.
Mayleen is survived by her brother, Keith Cameron of Enfield, N.H.; son, Donnie R. Woodin Jr. of North Adams, Mass.; daughters, Tacia M. Stiles of Hyde Park and Jennifer Ventura Rowe and husband, Shaun of Jeffersonville; grandchildren, Ciara Woodin of Sharon, Shanna Woodin of Pomfret, Luke Stiles and girlfriend, Rachael Birdsall of Hyde Park, Elliot Rowe and Sayla Rowe of Jeffersonville; great-grandchildren, Eli and Cain Leger of Sharon; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Mayleen’s life at the home of Jennifer Rowe in Jeffersonville on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
