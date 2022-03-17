Maxine W. ‘Peggy’ Stacey

Maxine Wanetah “Peggy” Stacey, 84, of Wolcott, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
She was born Dec. 1, 1937, to H.C. and Glenda (Perry) Baker.
She was predeceased by her husband, Clarence “Bob” Stacey; her son, Adrian Allaire; grand-daughter, Tabatha Allaire; her parents; and nine siblings.
She is survived by her first husband, Norman Allaire; her daughters, Annette (Allaire) Willey and husband, Dennis, Yvette Stevens, Jeannette (Allaire) Chilafoux and husband, Keeno, Carmel Allaire and her partner, Ron, Barbara (Allaire) Murray and husband JB, Patricia (Stacey) Bartlett and husband, Darald, and Terry (Allaire) Cota and husband, Brian; sons, Ronald Allaire and wife, Sharon, and Gerald Allaire; grandchildren, Reene, Bobby-Jo, Angela, Dennis, Betty-Jo, Billy-Jo, Marlena, Lance, Amanda, Samantha, Elizabeth, Dawn, Pamela, Laura, Veronica, Reva, Jessica, Zachary, Nicole and Anthony; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
A long-time resident of the town of Wolcott, she worked many years at Hearthstone Stove Co., then many years at Cabot Creamery in Cabot, where she ultimately retired.
She could be found sitting at her kitchen table reading romance novels and drinking coffee, enjoying the various wildlife she would see out her window. Peggy spent many summers outside on her large lawn facing the river, joined by family.
She raised many different types of birds, most notably pheasants, turkeys and peacocks.
In recent years, she could be seen strolling down Route 15 near the Wolcott Elementary School with her walker or on her scooter to get exercise and to sit and enjoy the scenery and wildlife.
A celebration of life and potluck for family and close friends will be held at the Wolcott Town Hall on Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Spring burial is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Taylor Cemetery, Gulf Road, Wolcott.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Justice for Dogs, P.O. Box 1014, Wolcott VT 05680.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
