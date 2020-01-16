Maxine Louise Smith, 67, of Wolcott, a daughter of Lamoille County, died Jan. 6, 2020. She ended her journey in the same place she started, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, with her family by her side.
She was born April 15, 1952, graduated from Lamoille Union High School and earned an associate’s degree from the University of Vermont.
Maxine spent her career at Copley Hospital as a lab technician and was well loved by her colleagues. She was a caring woman who loved gardening, puzzles and, most of all, her family. Maxine left this world better than she found it
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Smith of Wolcott; her daughters, Margo Smith of South Burlington and Erin Driscoll of Leeds, Maine; her son-in-law, Patrick Driscoll; and her two granddaughters, Zooey and Norah, who she loved to the moon and back.
Her parents, Max and Kathleen Clapper of Hyde Park, and her sister, Judith Clapper of Merrimack, N.H., died earlier.
Calling hours were held Jan. 12 at Faith Funeral Home in Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish America, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016 or go to wish.org. Contributions may also be made to a favorite charity.
