A graveside committal service for Maxine Eva Darling, who died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Greensboro Nursing Home, will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in the Fairmont Cemetery in Wolcott.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene in Johnson. Masks are not required but suggested.
Following the celebration, Maxine’s family will receive friends for a time of visitation and fellowship at the Sterling View Community Center, Sterling View Drive, Hyde Park.
