Maxine E. Darling

Maxine Eva Darling, 96, of Greensboro, died peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Greensboro Nursing Home, where she had made her home for several months, with her family at her side.
She was born Nov. 18, 1925, in Wolcott, the daughter of the late Howard H. and Eva (Brown) Greene. She attended Wolcott public schools.
In her earlier years, Maxine worked at a Cheese Company in Morrisville. Following her marriage to LeRoy Vernon Darling on March 16, 1946, she stayed at home. She was a homemaker and cared for her young children. Her family moved to Greensboro Bend in 1960 and in 1962 Maxine began her long nurse’s aide career at the Greensboro Nursing Home, where she was employed for more than 33 years. She retired in the early 1990s.
She was a member of the Wolcott Church of the Nazarene. She loved spending time with her family, especially with the grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, baking and sharing her baked goods with family and neighbors throughout the holiday season. She was known to bake as many as 13 pies at a time for church functions and dozens of cookies that she would hand decorate.
Maxine also enjoyed animals, especially caring for her two cats, Lucky and Sam, as well as feeding and keeping 13 stray cats warm throughout the winter months.
Survivors include two daughters, Charlene Machia and her husband, Ernest of Hyde Park, and Carla Allen and her husband, Richard of Hardwick; two brothers, Roland Greene of Craftsbury and Howard Greene of Wolcott; seven grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Maxine was predeceased by her husband, LeRoy Darling, on Oct. 14, 1990; four siblings, Edna Greene, Raymond Greene, Elenore Grimes and Shirley Miller.
Graveside services will be held in the spring with date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Greensboro Nursing Home, 47 Maggie’s Pond Road, Greensboro VT 05841, or to the North Country Animal League (NCAL), 16 Mountain View Road, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
