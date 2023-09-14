Maurice H. Richardson Sr.

Maurice Henry Richardson Sr., 86, a longtime member of the East Hardwick community, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in East Hardwick.
He was born in Craftsbury on Nov. 18, 1936, the son of the late Henry and Dolores (LeBlanc) Richardson. Most of his childhood was spent on the family farm in Greensboro with his parents and two sisters. He attended Greensboro High School and graduated in 1954.
A young lady by the name of Gailene Brock caught his eye one day and he asked her to accompany him on a brief move to New York. The two were married in Silver Lake, N.Y., on Oct. 3, 1959, after which they returned to Vermont and eventually settled at their forever residence and raised four children. Part of a musical family, one of his favorite weekend pastimes was going dancing. He also enjoyed playing the harmonica and spoons.
Maurice proudly served in the Vermont Army National Guard and worked at Mastercraft Fence Company in Greensboro Bend for more than 35 years. He was then employed by Vermont Precision Woodworks in Morrisville, and later spent 15 years maintaining the recreation field and streets of Cabot Village. His dedication to making the town beautiful was commended by local officials.
Upon retiring in 2013, he focused all his attention on the beautification of his own property, mowing the lawn, planting flowers and growing an abundance of vegetables. He did not hesitate to give away and share with the people he loved. He enjoyed playing cards, time with family and friends, and going out to dinners at the Wayside Restaurant with his family.
Maurice was well-known for making friends wherever he went. He had charisma that made him easy to warm up to and enough jokes to get people laughing. He loved the view from his windows. On days he didn’t make it outdoors, he could still appreciate the visits from the woodchucks, deer and birds that came to his backyard.
Survivors include his four children, Maurice H. Richarson Jr. and his wife, Karan of Barre, Michael Richardson Sr. and his wife, Amy of St. Johnsbury, Tammy Molleur of Hardwick, and Marc Richarson and his companion, Billie Jo of Lowell; two sisters, Henriette Garven and her husband, Vivien of Hardwick and Yvette Dunbar and her husband, Jerry of Barre; 15 grandchildren, Maurice Richardson III, Melissa Vize and her husband, Danny, Michael Richardson Jr., Katelynn Richardson, Tyler Molleur, Brittany Molleur, Christopher Molleur, Quinn Molleur, Andrew Richardson, Mikayla Richardson, Charlie Richardson, Francheska Churchill, Margo Lovejoy, Destiny Sorrell and Jordin Sorrell; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson; as well as a very large extended family.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Gailene in 2015.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at Mary Queen of All Saints Parish, (St. Norbert’s Church) in Hardwick, with Father Raj Madri celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick VT 05843.
They’re here — the results of our annual 4393 Awards! Readers of our newspapers voted for their favorite restaurants, bars, ski shops, fitness pros, nonprofit organizations and so much more. We present this special section to our readers — both locals and visitors — and we hope you will enjoy it and refer to it throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.