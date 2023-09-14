Maurice H. Richardson Sr.

Maurice H. Richardson Sr.

Maurice Henry Richardson Sr., 86, a longtime member of the East Hardwick community, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in East Hardwick.

He was born in Craftsbury on Nov. 18, 1936, the son of the late Henry and Dolores (LeBlanc) Richardson. Most of his childhood was spent on the family farm in Greensboro with his parents and two sisters. He attended Greensboro High School and graduated in 1954.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.