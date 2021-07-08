Maurice David Levaggi, 88, died at Maple Ridge in Essex Junction on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Those who knew and loved him called him Buck. He was born May 19, 1933, in Morrisville, to the late John and Marie Josephine (Messier) Levaggi.
He was predeceased by all of his siblings, Virginia Tallman, Dean Levaggi, Lawrence Levaggi, Ernesta Levaggi and Loretta Sears.
Buck graduated from Morrisville High School and quickly joined the U.S. Air Force. He started his military career as a cargo master, working incognito in Korea pushing supplies out of C-130 airplanes for the French before serving in the Korean War.
Once the Armistice was signed, Buck spent time at Fort Ethan Allen Air Force base before his four tours in Vietnam. He also served as a trainer for the National Air Guard before being honorably discharged in 1974. During his time in the Air Force, Buck served in administrative capacities, including carrying messages between the ranking general to congressman at the Capitol.
After his discharge, Buck joined the Air Force Reserves. Buck received many military awards: National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Korean Service Medal and Ribbon, Korean Service Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Ribbon, Vietnam Gallantry Cross, and two Bronze Stars for defending his base in Vietnam.
After his military service, Buck worked at the U.S. Postal Service for 18 years walking his route, making friends with everyone, even the dogs who could smell the bones he carried in his pocket. He would often check in on those on his route if he had not seen them in a few days.
Buck enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, and would help his sisters with their vegetable garden. He almost married four times but was always called to serve his country in inopportune times, which squashed all his marriage plans.
His biggest regret was never marrying or having children.
He took his sisters on several road trips. He loved children and had a special relationship with his nieces and nephews, of which there are many.
Buck was a giver and enjoyed helping others whenever and however he could. He lived a life to be proud of and his family thanks him for the many years of memories and adventures.
Buck will be laid to rest on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at the Veteran Cemetery in Randolph, with full military honors.
