Maurice Audet, 79, of Johnson, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at St. Johnsbury Health & Rehabilitation. He was born Sept. 4, 1942, in Hyde Park, the son of Joseph R. Audet and Yvonne Boulley Audet.
Maurice served in the Vermont Army National Guard. He was employed as a mechanic for McMahon’s Auto, and he also worked at Taylor’s Color World, Gerard Hamel’s Flooring and Leonard’s Garage in Burlington. He loved all his jobs.
Maurice is survived by his siblings, Andrew Audet and wife, Nancy of Morrisville, Roger Audet and wife, Elessia of North Hyde Park, Theresa Lortan of Burlington, Noella Tillotson of Morrisville, Claire Loyer and husband, Fred of Colchester and Jeannette Peno and her husband, Earl Sr. of Wolcott; Maurice’s wife, Elaine Susie Foster Audet; sons, Scott Audet (Mary), Kevin Audet (Jean), and James Audet.
He is also survived by the mother of Scott and Kevin, Carmen Audet; grandchildren, Melinda Burnor, Abigail Guyette and Kristi Audet; great-grandchildren, Graceland Burnor, Bryce Burnor and Westin Guyette; and several nieces and nephews.
Maurice was predeceased by his parents; and an infant brother, Roland Audet; and brothers, Arthur, Paul, Ronald and Denis Audet.
Interment will be in Jedediah Hyde Cemetery in Hyde Park later in the spring.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
