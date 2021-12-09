Maureen Anne Wall, 74, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Morrisville surrounded by her loving daughters Blake, Gillian and Gaby.
She was known in the community for her accounting skill, her care for mistreated dogs and her sharp intellect and wit.
Maureen was born in Lynn, Mass., and raised in Acton, the oldest of eight children — Terry, Henry, Jeanne, Steven, Clare, Tim and Ginger.
She moved to Vermont in the 1970s with a strong work ethic, which landed her a position at Van Blarcom and Harrison in Stowe. She quickly learned the foundations of accounting and became a trusted advisor to businesses and people in the community for decades. She later opened her own small family office.
Maureen was known for her honesty and commitment to her clients. She always stated her assessment of a situation directly, and those that worked with her discovered a generous, caring spirit at the foundation of her occasionally gruff manner.
Rescued dogs became her passion. Trained to foster dogs that had been mistreated, she always had a pooch at home, purportedly getting ready for adoption, which inevitably stayed for the individualized care that Maureen provided. When visiting, her children were occasionally chastised for “taking the dog’s treats” if attempting to eat rice cakes, yogurt or pumpkin.
She stayed sharp to the end, completing a crossword puzzle each day, often taking down the New York Times Sunday crossword in an hour. Maureen was a beacon for many independent, strong women and she will be missed deeply.
Donations can be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice and For the Love of Dogs Vermont.
A memorial will be scheduled in the spring to enable an outside celebration of life.
