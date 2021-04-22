Maureen A. Davin

Maureen Ann Davin, 61, of Morristown, died from metastatic breast cancer on April 13, 2021. She was at peace, surrounded by her family during the early morning hours in the comfort of her home.
She was born Aug. 22, 1959, in Newport, R.I., the daughter of William D. and A. Geraldine (Barry) Nagle. She graduated from Rogers High School, Class of 1977, and continued her education at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., graduating in 1981.
Maureen was a wife, mother, sister, daughter, reader, writer, storyteller, naturalist, gardener, nature lover, birder, chief operating officer, dog lover, sailor and, the one role she treasured the most, a lifetime learner. She volunteered at a local food bank. She loved helping people get needed food for their families.
Maureen married Michael J. Davin on Aug. 27, 1983, in Newport. This began their 37-year adventure of raising and mentoring their two daughters. She survived 10 corporate relocations in eight different states. Following her husband’s retirement, her wish to move to Vermont came true. She loved her home and living in rural Vermont.
Maureen will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her mother, A. Geraldine Nagle of Newport, R.I.; her husband, Michael of Morristown; two daughters, Megan Davin and her husband, Matt Miller, of Fall City, Wash., and Beth Davin of Concord, N.H.; and her brother, Patrick B. Nagle of Newport, R.I.
To honor her request, there will be no public services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille County Food Share, P.O. Box 173, Morrisville VT 05661.
The family would like to thank Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for providing such great care to Maureen.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.