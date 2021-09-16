Maude Alice (Mason) Bellavance, 89, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Greensboro Nursing Home.
Maude was born Sept. 13, 1930, to Walter and Shirley Mason in Starksboro.
Maude is survived by her nephew, Douglas Pickard; stepchildren, Andre (Amira) Bellavance, Annette (Nathan) Foster, Denise (Ron) Cato, Daniel (Joanne) Bellavance, Philip Bellavance and Elaine Bellavance; two sisters-in-law, Beatrice Lussier and Doris Dufresne.
She was predeceased by sisters-in-law, Therese Dufresne, Jeanne d’Arc Dufresne, Alice Wheeler and Gertrude Neill; brothers-in-law, Alphonse, Arthur, Joseph, Francois “Frank,” Paul, Albert and Laurent Bellavance; by her husbands, George H. Loomis and Leon L. Bellavance; her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Patricia “Pat” and John Pickard; and brother, Chase Mason.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Fairview Cemetery, Hardwick.
