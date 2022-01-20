Matthew P. Godin died of a sudden heart attack on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Matt was born in Berlin to Constance Willard and James Godin. He attended Lincoln Elementary and Barre Middle School, and then went to Lamoille Union High School and community college. He was a mechanic, cook and a heavy metal drummer.
He leaves behind his mom, Connie Willard Godin; his sisters, Jessica and Rebecca Godin; his friend and brother Charlie Ridgeway; a special cousin, Pam Godin; as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his dad, Jim Godin; maternal grandparents, Pauline Willard and Robert Willard; his paternal grandparents, Nettie and Ovila Godin; and his uncle, Chuck Willard.
No services are planned.
