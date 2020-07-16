Maryline M. French

Maryline M. Whitcomb French, 93, of Johnson died on the morning of July 7, 2020, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Patsy French.
She was born Sept. 14, 1926, the youngest of three daughters born to Joel Whitcomb and Sarah Boyce Whitcomb, and grew up on Whitcomb Island Road in Johnson.
She married Edward T. French Sr. and they purchased their property on Gould Hill in Johnson in 1955, raising their five children there. They spent more than 50 years together before Ed died in 1998.
Maryline and Ed were very ambitious, caring for several gardens at once. Canning and preserving were big parts of their summer life. Together they raised a variety of livestock and in their earlier days they used the milk from their cows to churn butter and make cheese. They took great pride in their bountiful crops and shared their bounties with neighbors and friends.
Maryline was an excellent cook and always made an incredible feast for family members at every celebration. Her fried doughnuts were well known to the locals and she made them available for deer camp and celebrations.
Survivors include her daughter, Betty (Harold Ingalls), and her son, Michael (Patsy) French, both of Johnson; a son-in-law, Chuck Slayton of Belvidere; numerous grandchildren who all live in Lamoille County, Shawn (Vicki) Miller, Lisa Miller (Tom Hill), Amanda (Kirk) Manchester, Mark (Michelle) French, Heather Slayton (Bill), Christopher Slayton, Conrad Slayton and partner Alana Manning, Jennifer (Adam Degree), Abby French and Jason French.
Her husband, Ed, died earlier, as did her parents and her children Eddie French, Roger French and Shirley Slayton, her grandson Chad Slayton, her great-granddaughter Brittany Mayo, and her sisters Isabell Buckley and Lena Whitcomb French.
A graveside service will be held Monday, July 20, at 10 a.m. at Lamoille View Cemetery in Johnson. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Kidney or Diabetic Foundation or Lamoille Home Health and Hospice.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.