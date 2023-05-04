Maryellen Foley

Maryellen Foley

Maryellen Marie Foley, 56, of Jeffersonville and Johnson, died on Friday, March 3, 2023. The heart that was bigger than life itself gave out on her and her family is at a loss without her.

Maryellen was born in Scotch Plains, N.J., on Oct. 30, 1966. The Foley family moved to Barton, Vt., over the summer of 1977. Maryellen attended St. Paul’s School, and then Sacred Heart in Newport and finally Lake Region Union High School.

