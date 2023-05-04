Maryellen Foley

Maryellen Marie Foley, 56, of Jeffersonville and Johnson, died on Friday, March 3, 2023. The heart that was bigger than life itself gave out on her and her family is at a loss without her.
Maryellen was born in Scotch Plains, N.J., on Oct. 30, 1966. The Foley family moved to Barton, Vt., over the summer of 1977. Maryellen attended St. Paul’s School, and then Sacred Heart in Newport and finally Lake Region Union High School.
Maryellen attended Johnson State College while raising three boys. Her career goal was to be an art teacher and if you were lucky to receive any of her art you would have understood her talent.
In the fall of 1987 Maryellen was in a severe car accident that left her with two metal rods in her back. That accident never defined Maryellen; she was always on the go doing whatever she needed to give the best to her sons.
Maryellen knew the value of hard work and when she worked at Johnson Elementary School’s afterschool program, it was clear why she wanted to be a teacher. Her dedication to children allowed the program to shine.
In the early 2000s Maryellen would change career paths and go to work at 158 Main in Jeffersonville, helping her older brother Jack run the restaurant for years. Maryellen was a hostess and bookkeeper. She was the first person to greet you to ensure your time at 158 Main was special.
In the past couple of years Maryellen made the move to Nashua, N.H., and moved in with her fiancé, Kevin and his daughter, Sara. Maryellen would work for the Nashua School District as a paraprofessional at the Amherst Street Elementary School.
Maryellen was predeceased by her parents, John and Edith; and sisters, Sharon and Laura.
She leaves behind three sons, Roy, Brendan and Trevor; five grandchildren whom she adored; siblings, John, Greg, Jennifer, Michael and Steven; her Nashua family of Kevin and Sara; and many nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles.
A celebration of life will take place at the Hyde Park VFW, Route 15, on Sunday, May 7, 2023, 1-4 p.m.
