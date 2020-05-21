Mary T. Cardinal, 90, died May 10, 2020, at The Manor in Morrisville, with her daughter Cecelia by her side.
She was born in Dummerston June 30, 1929, daughter of Harry and Anna Brown. Her mother died when Mary was very young and she was raised by her stepmother, Beatrice Brown, and her grandmother.
In Connecticut, she completed her nursing license while raising her family and worked at the Danbury hospital for many years.
She then moved to New Hampshire, where she worked for the Coos County government before she retired. She then moved to Vermont, where she was a volunteer grandmother at the Jericho school. Mary also lived in Tilton, N.H., for a while. She had also been a foster mother.
Mary loved cooking and baking, and baked and donated chicken pies for churches every year. She was a religious woman, and attended church services wherever she lived. She read the Bible every day and enjoyed Bible study groups.
Mary lived at Mann’s Meadow in Jeffersonville before moving to The Manor a year ago.
Her husband, Maurice Cardinal, died earlier, as did a son, Robert, and a son-in-law, Gary Daniels.
Survivors include a daughter, Cecelia, son-in-law Randy Ellis, and five children, Scott, Timothy, Meredith, Heather and Randy, all of Vermont; a son, Thomas, daughter-in-law Barbara Cardinal, and three children, Ashton, Tiffany and Cassandra, of Michigan; a daughter, Elizabeth Daniels, and two children, Justin and Jessica, of New Hampshire; a daughter-in-law, Colleen Cardinal of Connecticut, and sons Joshua and Tyler; a special foster daughter, Margaret, and son-in-law Jim Stewart and two children, Jenny and Jessie, of Texas; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren; and many special friends. She was proud that son Thomas Cardinal and grandsons Justin Rasmussen, Joshua Cardinal and Jessie Stewart all served in the military.
Because of COVID-19, services will be held only at Colebrook (N.H.) Village Cemetery Sept. 19 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to Lamoille County Meals on Wheels, 27 Upper Main St., Morrisville, VT 05661, or Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661, or the Cambridge Fire Department, P.O. Box 231, Jeffersonville, VT 05464. To convey online memories and condolences: awrfh.com.