Mary Susan Stefanski

Mary Susan (Coombs) Stefanski, 92, of Morristown, died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was born in Newburyport, Mass., to Ray Warren and Isobel Merrill (Moore) Coombs on Oct. 19, 1930.
She grew up in Seabrook, N.H., on the family dairy farm with her five siblings. She was a graduate of Amesbury High School in 1948.
She later married Walter Stefanski, who predeceased her. They had three children.
She had a deep love for reading and writing. She wrote poems and children stories. She loved spending time with her family and sharing funny stories. Her laugh was contagious, and she made anyone around her smile. Some of her hobbies included baking, cooking, knitting, gardening and canning vegetables. She also loved spending summers with her family on the seacoast.
She ran her own successful home cleaning business in Stowe for 20 years called the Mopley Crew Cleaning Service.
Mary is survived by her partner of 50 years, Armando Cervantes; her three children, Rebecca Jane Dixon, David Moore Stefanski and Heidi Ann Stone-Gershon; grandchildren, Richard Dixon, Rachel Dixon and partner, David Wilcoxen, Robin Paige and husband, Charles Jr., Jennifer Stone and wife, Karen, Ethan Stone, and Noah Gershon and fiancé, Lena Dow; great-grandchildren, Mary Susan Paige, Charlie Allen Paige and a great-grandson due in December.
She was predeceased by her five siblings, Richard Coombs, Ann Dawson, Margaret Lasak, Judith Colin and Kathryn Cauble.
Mary’s clever wit, humor and loving good nature will be missed dearly. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, friend and companion.
A special thank you to Karen Wells for her loving kindness and support.
At Mary’s request her family will be gathering at the seacoast to celebrate her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local food bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.