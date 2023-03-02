Mary Severance

Mary (Metcalf) Severance, 93, died on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at her home in Jeffersonville surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born in Underhill, daughter of the late Neil T. and Irene (McGinnis) Metcalf. She married the love of her life, Bernard “Bernie” Severance on Dec. 21, 1950, in Danbury, Conn.
Mary retired from IBM. She also wore many hats and was very active in her community. Upon their retirement, Mary and Bernie enjoyed many years at their home in Florida. Mary will be remembered as the life of the party. She loved music and enjoyed going to the Jams.
Mary was a dear friend, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother “GiGi.” She will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege to know and love her.
She is survived by her two sons, David Severance and wife, Deborah of Jeffersonville, and Dana Severance and wife, Penny of Jeffersonville; two daughters, Donna Maghee and husband, Morgan of Arizona, and Penny Warren and husband, Robert of Essex; her stepbrother, Fred Fletcher of Fletcher; six grandchildren, Denise, Grant, Noelle, Monica, Darren and Nathan; 13 great-grandchildren, Wahieloa, Pakaiea, Sara, Aionalu, Moikeha, Aria, Michael, Henry, Emalia, Archie, Samantha, Laiku, Parker; and several nieces, nephews and her large extended family.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice and Dr. Donald Miller in their time of need.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the AW Rich Funeral Home, Fairfax Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Second Congregational United Church of Christ in Jeffersonville at 1 p.m. with Chaplin Dan Granstaff officiating.
A private graveside committal service will be held in the family lot in Jeffersonville Village Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661, or the Cambridge Fire Department, P.O. Box 231, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
