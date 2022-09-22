Mary L. Geno

Mary Lee Geno, 81, a lifelong resident of Morrisville, died peacefully at her home on Monday, Sept. 12th, 2022, with her family at her side.
She was born April 15, 1941, in Morrisville, the daughter of the late Merlin and Marguerite (Howard) Ather. She graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville in the Class of 1959.
In the early 1960s, she married Wayne A. Geno in Morrisville. Together they raised their daughter, Anissa. Mary was always grateful to be able to stay at home to care for her family. Later in life, she loved spending time with her daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was an animal lover. She enjoyed flower gardening, cards, especially Rummy, long rides, visiting with her best friend, Evelyn Small, family vacations in Maine and band concerts at Peoples Academy bandshell on Thursday evenings.
Survivors include her daughter, Anissa Geno of Hardwick; two grandchildren, Dylan Chase of Morrisville and Allison Chase and her fiancé, Jason Perry of Johnson; two great grandchildren, Julius Simpson and Willow Simpson, both of Johnson; a niece, Lori Lawton of Colchester and her two children, Deborah Winters and her husband, Gordon of Swanton, and Jeffrey Lawton of Seattle, Wash.; a nephew, Phillip Noyes Jr., and his wife, Lorrie, of Essex Junction.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Wayne in 2005; and two sisters, Nancy Ather and Margaret Noyes.
To honor her request, a small family graveside service was held on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Justice for Dogs, P.O. Box 1014, Wolcott VT 05680.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
