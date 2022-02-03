Mary K. McKay

Mary Kathryn McKay, 98, of Morristown, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at The Manor in Morrisville, after contracting COVID-19. Her family was at her side.
She was born May 1, 1923, in Providence, R.I. She was the sixth child of Joseph and Bella Vera. She graduated from Warren High School in Warren, R.I., in 1941.
During World War II, she worked in the accounting office at the naval base in Newport, R.I. Mary married her childhood sweetheart, William Alton McKay, on Oct. 12, 1944, when he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy.
Mary initially stayed home to raise her first two children, but eventually took a job at the McCrory five and dime in Bristol, R.I. Mary managed the store for 20 years before moving to Bristol, N.H., with her husband and third child. She continued to work in retail until her retirement.
Following the death of her husband, Mary moved to Greensboro to be closer to most of her family. Mary attended Mary Queen of All Saints Parish. She enjoyed visiting with family, crossword puzzles, socializing with neighbors and watching Hallmark movies.
Survivors include her three children, Sharon Mendes and her husband, M. Robert of Virginia, William L. McKay and Susan McKay of Bristol, R.I., and Mary DeLaricheliere and her husband, M. Tod DeLaricheliere of Hardwick; grandchildren, Lisa DeLaricheliere, Carol Brochu, Rob Mendes, Tod J. and William DeLaricheliere and Todd and Jarrod McKay; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, William, in 1999; and her siblings, Bella Lima, Dorothy Gablinski, Georgia Borges, John Vera and Warren Vera.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick, with Father Thomas Aquinas celebrant. Burial will take place later in St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery in Warren, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Manor, Activities Fund, 577 Washington Highway, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
