Mary Jane Hodgdon, 63, died Dec. 14, 2019, at her home in Williamstown, surrounded by close family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Groton, Vt., June 16, 1956, daughter of Eunice (Hosford) and William J. Pickett Sr.
Mary married the love of her life, John Hodgdon Sr., on March 1, 1975. After raising their four children, Mary went back to school and completed three associate’s degrees at the Community College of Vermont.
Mary was a devoted wife and mother and took immense joy in being Grammy to her seven grandchildren. She loved hosting and cooking for family get-togethers, especially around the holidays.
Survivors include John, her husband of 44 years; four children, Jeremiah, John Jr., Ilean and Erica; her daughters-in-law, Jessica and Virginia; seven grandchildren, Alexis, Aysha, Tanner, Taylor, Luke, Emma and Jillian; a brother, Ralph; and sisters Hazel, Betty and Nancy.
Her parents and six siblings died earlier.
The family extends gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Central Vermont Medical Center Oncology, Central Vermont Cancer Center and Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice.
The funeral is Saturday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. at des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick, with the Rev. Ernest Machia officiating. A reception will follow at the American Legion in Hardwick. Spring burial will be Wilson Cemetery.
To send online condolences: dgfunerals.com.