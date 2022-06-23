Mary Elizabeth Hopper

Mary Elizabeth (Youtsey) Hopper, 97, died peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. For the last five years, Mary resided at the home of her eldest daughter in Cambridge, due to her advanced age and declining health.
Born on Jan. 4, 1925, in Brandt, Ohio, she was the fourth child born to George R. and Clara Mae (Kuhnle) Youtsey. Mary graduated from Northridge High School in Dayton, Ohio, with honors, during World War II. Immediately after graduation, she worked as a secretary for the Royal Canadian Air Force for the duration of the war. She was always very proud of that endeavor.
After the war, there were more than enough hard knocks for Mary, until she finally met and married her champion and soul mate. On March 9, 1956, Mary wed James (Jim) H. Hopper in Dayton, Ohio, which was the beginning of a rejuvenated and beautiful life. Together they danced and danced some more, raised children and pets, relocated to Enfield, Conn., where they lived for more than 15 years, took a vacation of a lifetime and rode bicycles for weeks across the wine country in Europe, and built a business.
Eventually, they followed their hearts and relocated again, business and all, to Cape Cod. By 1985, they had completed the construction of their dream home in Brewster, Mass., where Mary continued to live until the spring of 2017. The dream house gave her the perfect venue to pursue her interests in weaving, sewing, gourmet cooking, entertaining, gardening, genealogy, reading, and she could play her LPs as loud as she wanted. She truly had a zest for and lived a full and interesting life.
Mary is survived by her three children and their spouses: daughters, Sharon R. and her husband, Donald R. Thompson of Cambridge, and Victoria G. and her husband, William H. Oliver Jr. of Somers, Conn.; son, Gary L. and his wife Carol (LaCross) Hopper of Jeffersonville; grandson, Daniel W. Oliver of Austin, Texas; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, James H. Hopper; her parents, George R. and Clara Mae Youtsey; and her siblings, Ralph O. Youtsey, Marguerite E. Nowotny and Carl E. (Eddie) Youtsey.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who made it possible for Mary to spend her final years in a home environment, especially Cambridge Rescue Squad, and everyone at Bayada Hospice.
A memorial service for Mary will be held in Brewster, Mass., later this year.
Charitable contributions in her memory would be appreciated to Cambridge Rescue Squad, Inc., Brewster Fire and Rescue, Alzheimer’s Association or the National Audubon Society.
