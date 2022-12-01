Mary C. Foss

Mary Clarissa Hood Foss, 81, of Hyde Park, died peacefully at her home on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, with her loving family at her side.
She was born June 14, 1941, in Hyde Park, the daughter of the late Raymond C. and Marrion (Grandey) Hood. She graduated from Lamoille Central Academy in the Class of 1959, and continued her education at Champlain College in Burlington, graduating in 1961.
On July 23, 1961, she married Robert C. “Bob” Foss in Hyde Park, where they lived all their married life and raised their two daughters.
Mary was first employed at the Sterling Trust Company in Johnson for three years. Mary then stayed at home until her daughters entered school. At that time, she set her sights on the work world. She worked part time for the village and town of Hyde Park, which transitioned into full-time. She was town clerk for 25 years and enjoyed a total of 34 years of service to the community of Hyde Park.
Mary was a member of the 2nd Congregational Church in Hyde Park, where she played the piano and the organ. She enjoyed traveling, camping, dancing, knitting, collecting toothbrush holders from all over the United States, antique shopping and wintering in Florida. She loved the time that she spent with her family. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Foss of Hyde Park; two daughters, Sally Ammons and Julia Cusson, and her husband, Allen, all of Hyde Park; two sisters, Ann Shaw of Modesto, Calif., and Susan H. Wells of Hyde Park; two grandchildren, Sarrah Patch of Hyde Park and Alyson Cusson of Johnson; two great grandchildren, Harper Morin and Connor Morin, both of Hyde Park; along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the 2nd Congregational Church in Hyde Park with Rev. Devon Thomas officiating. A family burial will be held in the Jedediah Hyde Cemetery in Hyde Park in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the 2nd Congregational Church in Hyde Park, P.O. Box 216, Hyde Park VT 05655, or Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morristown VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
