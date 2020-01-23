Mary B. Page, 96, of Morrisville died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Mansfield House at The Manor.
She was born in Johnson, eldest daughter of Marvin H. and Agnes E. (Hodges) Bourne. Her family moved to Morrisville when she was 2 years old. She attended Morrisville Elementary School and graduated from Peoples Academy in 1941.
After high school, Mary worked at the Tegu Theater and Ben Franklin Store before taking a job in a Philadelphia bank. She married Robert B. Page of Stowe in 1943 at Holy Cross Church in Morrisville. She then moved to Fort DuPont, Del., until Robert shipped overseas during World War II.
After the war, Mary worked at Union Savings Bank, Paine’s Restaurant, Giroux’s Restaurant, the Golden Eagle Lodge, the Andersen Lodge and the Franklin-Lamoille Savings Bank while raising four sons. For many years, she was the local camp secretary for the Modern Woodmen of America.
Mary was an active communicant at Holy Cross Parish and served on the Parish Council. She was a longtime member of the Morrisville Fire Department Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a lifelong member of a local group of friends who called themselves The Christmas Club.
In retirement, Mary enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, California, New Mexico and Europe. With her husband, Robert, she wintered in New Port Richey, Fla., for 15 years. Her family, her home and travel were her greatest joys.
Survivors include three sons, Richard Alan Page and wife Francine (Clark) of Essex, Robert Thomas Page and wife Gayle (Guy) of Williston and Radford John Page of Morrisville; a daughter-in-law, Donna (Davis) Page of Johnson; a sister, Beverly Kathryn Bourne Poutre of Newport; and a sister-in-law, Juliette Le Blanc Bourne of Morrisville. Mary was blessed with eight granddaughters, seven great-grandsons, seven great-granddaughters and 13 nieces and nephews.
Robert, her husband of 63 years, died earlier, as did a son, Randall David Page; a brother, Robert Marvin Bourne; and brothers-in-law Richard and Alan Page and Fabien Poutre.
The family thanks Mary’s wonderfully kind and generous neighbors on Best Street, her Lamoille County Home Health & Hospice caregivers, and the warm and loving caregivers and residents at Mansfield House.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church. Friends may call Friday, Jan. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. Spring burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Page may be made to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
To send online condolences: faithfh.net.