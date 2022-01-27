Mary Anne Ryder Dick, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, died peacefully on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. She was 79.
Mary, the eldest daughter of Al and Beulah Ryder of Wolcott, was born on April 22, 1942, a date she shared proudly with Earth Day. Mary graduated from Peoples Academy in 1959 and spent a semester at University of Vermont studying nursing before marrying her high school sweetheart, Raymond Dick.
Mary was a passionate quilter and knitter. Her quilts and “Mom” socks have warmed many a heart over the years and will continue to bring comfort to many. She will be remembered for her love of adventure — from backpacking through Europe to ziplining Mount Mansfield, and from visiting every town and covered bridge in the state of Vermont, to winning the downhill derby at the age of 73 — she truly embodied her mantra of “you are only young once, but you can act young forever.”
Mary donated her time and skills freely, volunteering at her children’s schools, making quilts and blankets for those in need, and most recently, making hundreds of masks to keep those at risk safe during the pandemic.
Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband, Raymond.
She is survived by her three loving children, Kevin Dick of Hudson, Mass., Stephen Dick of Hyde Park, and Melissa (Dick) and Jeff Maxwell of Clinton, Mass.; as well as three grandchildren whom she adored, Joleen Dick and Nolan and Garrett Maxwell.
A graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 1 p.m. Contributions in Mary’s memory can be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, a cause that Mary both volunteered for, and later in life, benefitted from.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
