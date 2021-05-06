A public graveside service for Mary Ann Gusha of East Hardwick, who died Dec. 30, 2020, will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, in the Post Mills Cemetery in Thetford.
A local celebration of her life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Pete Cook, 132 Main Street, East Hardwick.
Due to COVID-19, a mask and social distancing will be required.
