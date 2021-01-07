Mary A. Gusha

Mary Anne Gusha, 77, of East Hardwick, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at UVM Medical Center in Burlington with her loving family at her side.
She was born Aug. 1, 1943, in Newmarket, N.H., the daughter of the late Wilbur F. and Matie (Ellsworth) Gusha. She attended Thetford Academy.
On Aug. 14, 1961, she married Francis Sydney Gusha Jr. in Barre. Together they raised five children.
Mary was employed at several local restaurants, including Mer-Lus, Village Restaurant, E. Gauthier’s Snack Bar, and the House of Pizza, all in Hardwick. She also worked for Ames Department Store in the snack bar and Price Chopper, both in Morrisville. She retired in 2002.
She was a member of Trinity Assembly of God Church in Hyde Park. She enjoyed Facebook, word puzzles, cooking, playing cards and putting puzzles together. Mary loved the time that she spent with her family and listening to country music, especially Rick and the Ramblers and Elvis Presley.
Survivors include her four children, Debbie Cook and her husband, Gregory “Pete,” of East Hardwick, John A. Gusha and his wife, Angie, of Lakeland, Fla., Charles “Chuck” Gusha and Marilyn Davison of Hardwick, and Florence Colbeth of Burlington; a daughter-in-law, Candy Gusha of Plymouth, N.H.; two brothers, Chuck Gusha and his wife, Terri, of Virginia, and Peter Gusha and companion, Cathy, of Springfield; two sisters, Stella George of White River Jct., and Clara Savery of South Strafford; 16 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandson; a sister-in-law, Janet Morris and her husband, Kenneth, of East Barre; a brother-in-law, Frank Gusha and his wife, Gladys, of Essex; a sister-in-law, Cathy Gusha of Plainfield, N.H.; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She will be missed by her dear friends, Pauline Parkhurst, Bertha Blair and all who knew her.
Mary was predeceased by a son, Francis Wilbur Gusha in the fall of 2020; a brother, Wilbur Gusha; and a sister, Grace Smith.
Graveside services will be held in late spring at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, VT 05843.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service in Hardwick is assisting the family with arrangements.
