Marvin M. Randall, 79, of Morrisville died peacefully in the comfort of his home and family on July 6, 2020.
He was born in Hardwick July 29, 1940, son of Merton T. and Eunice (Hale) Randall.
He married Eleanor Allen on April 6, 1963. Together, Marvin and Eleanor raised four children, Jeffrey, Joanie, Michael and Todd.
There was nothing more important to Marvin than his family. He worked hard from a very young age to provide for them. He was a skilled and attentive butcher, advancing to a management position within the Grand Union Co. His career spanned more than 35 years.
Marvin became a member of Puffer United Methodist Church in 1957, serving as a trustee and faithfully attending worship services throughout the years.
Marvin’s greatest pleasure was spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family. He always looked forward to the family’s annual trip to Ogunquit, Maine, and the chance to enjoy his peanut butter Goldenrod Kisses and walks along the Marginal Way.
Marvin will be remembered as a proud and hardworking family man, and for his kindness and generosity. His sparkling blue eyes and sweet smile could lift anyone’s spirits.
Survivors include his wife; and children, Jeffrey Randall and Jerri Thompson, Joanie and Kevin Newton, and Todd Randall and Laura Kaiser; his grandchildren, Konnor and Trevor Newton, and Charlotte, Walker and Blaine Randall; and his sisters, Shirley Perras, Connie and her husband, Paul Bates, and Linda Randall.
A son, Michael, died earlier, as his parents, his brother Maurice and his brother-in-law, Thomas Perras.
The family held a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marvin’s memory may be made to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice. The family thanks this valuable agency for its loving and respectful care of Marvin over the last few weeks.
Faith Funeral home assisted the family.
