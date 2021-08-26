Martin W. Trombly, 84, of Lowell, died peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Martin was born on April 12, 1937, in Morrisville, the son of William Trombly and Angia Laraway Trombly.
He grew up in Elmore and Morrisville. Martin attended Peoples Academy and graduated in the Class of 1955. After graduation Martin entered the U.S. Air Force, from which he retired after 20 years.
He married his wife of 51 years, Francis M. (Kerr), in June 1955.
He is survived by his son, Anthony (Tony) Trombly and wife, Jill of Hyde Park; and daughter, Joyce Earle and husband, Ernie of Westminster; son-in-law, Raymond Davis of Essex; and daughter-in-law, Jodi Mainolfi-Trombly of Rutland.
He was predeceased by his parents, William Trombly and Angia Laraway; his twin brother, Marvin Trombly; brother, Sumner Laraway; and sisters, Harriet Laraway and Theresa Laraway.
Martin’s first part of his career was spent building and installing missiles in jets in the military. He and his wife spent many years together traveling while in the service. Upon retiring Martin worked for the U.S. Postal Service for many years.
He and his wife enjoyed camping, fishing, attending antique car shows and spending time with their many grandchildren, Heidi Trombly of Hyde Park, Tonja LaCroix of Saxtons River, Jennifer Tidd of Cabot, David Davis and Jefferey Davis of Essex, and Brandi Trombly and Kristin Trombly of Morrisville.
Martin also had 18 great-grandkids and eight great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Please wear a mask. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Wheeler Cemetery in Morrisville.
Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
