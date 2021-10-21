Martha J. Neveau

Martha Jane Neveau, 78, of Williamstown, died peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in the comfort of her home with family at her side.
She was born April 10, 1943, in Cabot, the daughter of the late Maurice and May (Walbridge) Wheeler. She attended Cabot High School.
She was first employed with the Head Start Program in Hardwick. She drove school bus for Cabot and other area schools. Martha later worked for Bombardier in Barre, until she retired in 2002.
She enjoyed fishing, Scrabble and woodworking.
Survivors include her five children, Danial Neveau of Virginia Beach, Va., Rockland Neveau of Yuba City, Calif., Roland Neveau of Saint Maries, Idaho, Kareem Neveau of Coeur D’ Alene, Idaho and Diane Weber of Spokane, Wash.; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three siblings, William Wheeler of Cabot, Marilyn Searles of Claremont, N.H., and Marjorie Wells of Barre; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by a son, Richard Neveau; three siblings, Mark Wheeler, Maurice Wheeler and Merna Jean Pike.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of her family in the Durant Cemetery in Lower Cabot.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Cabot Emergency Ambulance Service, 2947 Main Street, Cabot, VT 05647.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
