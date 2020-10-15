Martha Carrie (Norton) Magoon, of Morrisville, died peacefully Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Copley Hospital after a non-COVID-related illness.
She was born in Vershire on May 3, 1932, the daughter of the late Ernest and Alice (Murray) Norton. She is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Martha was predeceased by her husband of nearly 65 years, Delmar Magoon, her brothers, Clinton, Robert, Gordon and Gerald Norton, and sisters, Phyllis Shedd and Helen Aubin.
Martha’s childhood was spent in Cadys Falls. She graduated from Peoples Academy in 1950 and attended Bible College in Boston. In 1954 she married Delmar Magoon in Oakland, Calif., and they lived in Albuquerque, N.M., until Delmar was discharged from the Air Force. They returned to Vermont in 1958 to work and raise their family.
Martha is survived by her children, Deb Magoon of Alaska, Pastor Alan Magoon and his wife, Bobbi Jo, of Island Pond, and Jennifer (Magoon) Mink and husband, Glenn, of Morrisville. She is also survived by grandchildren, Emily Fagnant and husband, Dave Dosch, Lucas Magoon, Caleb Magoon and his wife, Kerrie, Jacob Magoon, Kellan Mink, Ashley, Anna and Asher Magoon; and great-grandchildren, Ian and Kaelin Dosch, Alexia Murray, Asa Magoon and baby Magoon. Martha is also survived by her brother, Eddie Norton of Newark, Tex.; sister-in-law, Vivian Norton of Morrisville; and niece, Linda Willey and her husband, Dave, of Worcester.
Martha dearly loved gardening. Her flower gardens were glorious. She loved to read, do word puzzle books, bake, work on the computer, crafts, listen to her favorite music, take trips to Old Orchard and the Amish country and take walks while thinking of her favorite Bible verse: Psalms 121:1-2, “I look to the mountains; where will my help come from? My help will come from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.”
Martha derived great joy from her children and grandchildren, who gave her many happy and fun-filled hours. She cared deeply about their happiness and well being.
Martha was a very active member of the Advent Christian Church in Morrisville, where she served as the treasurer of the church. She also taught a Sunday School class for many years, sang in the choir and was a member of the Mission Society, where she served as secretary-treasurer.
Martha’s family would like to thank the staff at The Manor and Copley Hospital for the kind and compassionate care she received.
Martha’s funeral and interment will be held Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Hooper Cemetery in North Hyde Park, Vermont. All those that would like to attend are welcome to join the family. The service will be officiated by Marth’s son, Pastor Alan Magoon.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to First Congregational Church, Island Pond, VT 05846.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
