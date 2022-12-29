Mark W. Maloney

Mark Maloney, 84, who lived in Jeffersonville until recently, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
He was a quiet man who would recite poems and scriptures, who was well read on history, who always tried to keep his family on their toes and who was best known for his love of camping, hiking, biking, canoeing, ice skating and skiing.
Mark grew up in Massachusetts and raised his children there. Later in life he moved to Cambridge, settling in the village of Jeffersonville. He often strolled the village streets speaking to everyone he met. As a result, he was referred to as “Mr. Mayor” and “The Unofficial Mayor of Jeff.
Mark taught downhill skiing at Smugglers’ Notch Resort for many years.
He was a regular at The Tavern for taco Tuesday, along with his two amigos, who were affectionately likened to the “elderly Muppet characters who sat in the balcony seats.”
More recently he lived in Port Richey, Fla., making fast friends and involving himself with multiple activities at the clubhouse, such as swimming, playing billiards, bocce and Bible study.
Mark was predeceased in death by his sisters, Karen and Cathy.
He is survived by his sisters, Joanne and Judy; his children, Mark, Kevin, David, Michele and Patricia; his beloved grandchildren, Autumn, Erin, Jack, Max, Jared, Katlyn, Christopher, Kyle, Joshua, Jennifer and Crystal; and great-grandchildren, Izzy, Alister, Rainier, Jayda, Devyn, Jolene.
He is also survived by the mother of his children, Elaine; along with five stepchildren, Connie, Tom, Barbara, Ellen and Mark D.
His family holds an abundance of memories regarding his generosity of spirit. A celebration of Mark’s life will be held in the near future, at a time yet to be determined.
