Mark Stewart Gates, 70, of Burlington, died at Burlington Health & Rehab on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. He was born on Dec. 5, 1950, in Burlington, son of the late Rex and Dorothy (Stewart) Gates.
Mark worked and lived most of his life on Gates Farm, his family’s dairy farm, in Cambridge. Mark loved music and was an incredible guitarist. He loved working on cars, motors and drag racing. He was a very loving father, husband and friend. He will be missed dearly, and never forgotten.
Mark is survived by his daughters, Hanna Pease and Sara Gates; grandson, Stanley Pease; brothers, David and Tory Gates; sister, Susan Wieferich; and many, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service in Mark’s memory will be held next year when the current restrictions are lifted and time allows. Memorial contributions in Mark’s memory may be made to the Fender Music Foundation (fender.com/pages/ play-foundation).
The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.